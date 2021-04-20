Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 62,097 coronavirus cases, 519 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 62,097 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 39,60,359, the death toll increased to 61,343 with 519 new fatalities. As many as 54,224 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 32,13,464. The number of active cases stands at 6,83,856.

The Uddhav Thackeray government may impose a total lockdown in Maharashtra as the condition due to Covid tsunami in the state continues to be critical. Talking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting Minister Aslam Shaikh said that CM Uddhav Thackeray was advised to announce a full lockdown in the state to break the chain of Covid infection.

There is an acute scarcity of oxygen in the state. The government may be forced to impose full lockdown, Shaikh said, adding that detailed guidelines for lockdown will be announced soon.

Mumbai recorded 7,214 new cases and 35 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 5,93,906 and the death toll to 12,439.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 81.14 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.55 per cent.

Currently, 38,76,998 people are in home quarantine and 27,690 are in institutional quarantine.

