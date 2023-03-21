Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha passes budget for Jammu and Kashmir

The budget for Jammu and Kashmir was passed by a voice vote amid the din.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2023 17:50 IST
Lok Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir, JK Budget
Image Source : PTI The budget for Jammu and Kashmir was passed by a voice vote amid din.

New Delhi: Amid ruckus over Opposition demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani issue, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Rs 1.118 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. After the House met again at 2 pm after the first adjournment, Rajindra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, asked BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma to initiate the discussion on the budget for the Union Territory, which is under central rule at present.

Sharma spoke for a minute after which the process to pass the budget was initiated. The budget for Jammu and Kashmir was passed by a voice vote amid the din.

(With PTI inputs)

