'No way an attack on PM, BJP or RSS is an attack on India': Rahul Gandhi on his London remarks

Amid the BJP's rhetoric against Rahul Gandhi's alleged anti-India remarks in London, the senior Congress leader on Monday castigated the ruling party and said, "Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP or RSS do not mean criticising the whole country."

While speaking at a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, Gandhi said that the ruling party has confusion that if he criticises PM Modi, BJP or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, they believe he attacked the whole country.

"They think that they themselves are India. PM is one Indian citizen, not the entire India, no matter how arrogant he is or what he thinks. No way an attack on the PM, BJP or RSS is an attack on India," he said.

"But by attacking independent institutions of India, they’re attacking India. And I won’t stop saying this," he added.

Why this uproar?

The critical remarks from Gandhi came as BJP on several occasions tried to corner the Congress leader for expressing his views on Indian democracy and the current situation during his last trip to London.

Since then, the ruling party has been criticising the Congress MP for his remarks. Even during the Parliament session, BJP demanded an unconditional apology from Gandhi.

"Not scared of BJP, RSS or Police"

Meanwhile, responding to the BJP allegations, Gandhi on Monday, said that he did not scare of the saffron party, RSS or police and added he would continue to denounce the exercises of the government.

"I am not scared of BJP, RSS or Police. No matter how many cases are filed against me or how many times you send the Police to my home and insult me, I will still fight for the truth," he said.

"Those who always lie won’t be able to understand honest people," added Gandhi.

