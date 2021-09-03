Light to moderate intensity rains likely over Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Commuters wade through the waterlogged Ashok Vihar area after heavy rain

Amid continous incessant rains in the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department has yet again predicted light to moderate intensity rains over isolated parts of Delhi and other adjoining areas. According to the weather department, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, and Preet Vihar areas of Delhi can recieve rainfall today.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would like to occur over isolated places of South-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Preet-vihar, Panipat, Safido, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Adampur, Barwala, Narwana(Haryana)", tweeted IMD.

Ghaziabad, Indirapuram areas of the NCR region are also predicted to recieve rainfall today. "Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Kandhala, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Gangoh (U.P), Sidhmukh, Bhadra, Sadulpur (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours", IMD further said.

For the second day in a row, people in the national capital woke up to heavy rains on Thursday. Several routes were either partially or completely waterlogged causing disruption in traffic movement.

Several areas were submerged due to a heavy burst of rain. Roads were waterlogged in the Ring road area as the national capital continued to receive a heavy downpour. Waterlogging was also witnessed near India Gate, Dhaula Kuan, and ITO.

The underpass near Palam was also waterlogged in the early hours of Thursday.

