Friday, September 03, 2021
     
Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly likely to be stormy

BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan said the party will also raise the demand for doing away with the state’s employment policy.

Ranchi Published on: September 03, 2021 7:35 IST
Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly likely to be stormy
Image Source : PTI

Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly likely to be stormy

The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly commencing today is likely to be a stormy one with the BJP-led opposition set to corner the ruling JMM-Congress combine on issues ranging from employment policy to the law and order situation in the state. The session will end on September 9.

BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan said the party will also raise the demand for doing away with the state’s employment policy.

He said the saffron party has framed a draft outlining the “flaws” of the policy.

“The state government has failed to provide employment to youths. During the past 19 months, not even 19 people got jobs,” BJP MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi claimed.

The party also boycotted the all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Rabindranath Mahto on Thursday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said: "Held discussions with the ruling party legislators and leaders about the strategy for the monsoon session to be held from tomorrow." 

