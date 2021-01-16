Kevadiya, India's first railway station with green building certification | Photos

Image Source : ANI Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya, Gujarat on January 17, at 11 AM, via video conferencing. Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification, said Prime Ministers' Office (PMO). Kevadia is home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat.

Modi said on Saturday that the Kevadiya railway station is India's first with green building certification.

"Now, more reason to visit the 'Statue of Unity!' This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India.

8 trains will be flagged off tomorrow, January 17 at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live," he tweeted.

Image Source : ANI Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification.

ALSO READ | PM Modi shares glimpse of new train to Gujarat's Kevadia featuring Vistadome coaches | See photos

Image Source : ANI First glimpse of new railway station Kevadiya in Gujarat.

During the programme, several other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod.

One of the new trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which will have Vistadome coaches, he said and posted some pictures.

ALSO READ | PM Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase 2, Surat Metro Rail Project on Jan 18

Latest India News