PM Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase 2, Surat Metro Rail Project on Jan 18

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to perform foundation stone laying ceremony of Ahmedabad Metro Train project phase 2 and Surat Metro train project on January 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhoomi Poojan (foundation stone laying ceremony) of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on January 18, via video conference. The event will come just a day after the Prime Minister will flag off 8 trains facilitating seamless rail connectivity to Statue of Unity with different regions of the country on 17 January. He will also inaugurate several other projects related to the Railway sector in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya on January 17 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

These trains will facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity. Prime Minister will also inaugurate several other projects related to the Railways sector in Gujarat during the event. Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Railways Minister will be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dabhoi – Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line, Chandod – Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities.

Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification. The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities.

