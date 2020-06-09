Image Source : FILE Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for coronavirus infection

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for coronavirus, said PTI in its report. Citing sources, PTI said that Jyotiraditya Scindia had been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi. Other agency reports said that Scindia, along with his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia was admitted to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, New Delhi. Max Hospital has been designated as Covid-19 hospital.

Scindia has joined the growing list of prominent politicians infected by or showing symptoms of coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was tested for coronavirus after he developed symptoms like mild fever and sore fever.

Recently, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of Covid-19.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished Scindia a speedy recovery.

"Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia ji, I received news about you and your mother's ill health. I pray to God for both of your speedy recoveries," tweeted Chouhan.

