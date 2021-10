Follow us on Image Source : PTI Terrorists lob grenade in Sumbal bridge area of Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir

At least five civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora today. According to a statement by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident was reported from the Sumbal bridge area.

Reports also said a mysterious explosion was heard at the spot.

The police have rushed to the spot and to ascertain the cause of the explosion, sources said.

More details awaited...

