J&K: Security forces arrest two Jaish terrorist associates in Pulwama

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Security forces arrest two Jaish terrorist associates in Pulwama

Highlights 2 terrorist associates of JeM arrested in Pulwama

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered from terrorist associates

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested two terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama with the assistance of 55 RR & 182 Bn CRPF.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

A day earlier, terrorists shot at a policeman in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir leaving him injured.

Earlier, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The encounter took place at the Harwan area of Srinagar on Sunday morning. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan following specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, he said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing gunfight, a terrorist was killed, the official said. The slain terrorist was identified as Saifulla, resident of Pakistan.

Also Read I Cop injured in Jammu & Kashmir as terrorists open fire​

Latest India News