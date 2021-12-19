Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL) Cop injured in Jammu & Kashmir as terrorists open fire

Terrorists shot at a policeman in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday leaving him injured, officials said. "At about 7:10 pm, terrorists fired at & injured a JKP Follower (a police designation) namely Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay near his residence at Bundzoo," a police official said.

He said the injured has been shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital here for treatment.

Earlier today, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, police said. The encounter took place at the Harwan area of Srinagar. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan following specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, he said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing gunfight, a terrorist was killed, the official said. The slain terrorist was identified as Saifulla, resident of Pakistan.

