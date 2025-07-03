Jaishankar calls out West for not supporting India's stance on terrorism Speaking at a press conference in Washington DC, Jaishankar said that some countries remain silent on terror attacks unless they are directly affected.

Washington:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has lashed out at Western nations for not supporting India's position on terrorism and highlighted the need for a more unified global response. Speaking at a press conference in Washington DC, Jaishankar said that some countries remain silent on terror attacks unless they are directly affected.

Jaishankar said, "It is a fact that often countries do not take a position when some other countries are victims of terrorism, which they would do when they themselves are. In that respect honestly, we have been much more consistent and principled. When terror attacks happen elsewhere outside India, we have largely followed the same position that we have taken when they have happened in India."

'Call for stronger diplomatic alignment'

The minister acknowledged the challenge of building consensus among international partners, saying that countries are not supporting each other “sufficiently enough” when it comes to countering terrorism. “Part of diplomacy is to exhort them, encourage them, persuade them, motivate them to do that, and which is why it’s important to speak up, and which is why it’s important to carry them with us to the best possibility,” he said.

Jaishankar denies US role in India–Pakistan ceasefire

Responding to a question about the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar firmly dismissed any role played by the United States. “The record of what happened at that time was very clear and the ceasefire was something which was negotiated between the DGMOs of the two countries,” he said, directly refuting repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that he had mediated the agreement.

During his three-day visit to the US for the Quad foreign ministers meeting, Jaishankar also met with Indian-origin FBI Director Kash Patel and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Discussions covered a range of topics including joint efforts to counter organised crime, drug trafficking, terrorism, the global security environment, and overall bilateral cooperation between India and the United States.