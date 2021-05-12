Indian Railways cancels several Express trains due to poor occupancy, Check full list

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Here's the list of cancelled trains

Due to poor occupancy amid the Covid-19 second wave, the Northeast Frontier Railway on Wednesday announced to cancel a list of special trains plying between Assam, West Bengal and Bihar. The Railway through its official twitter handle shared the circular, which read "Due to poor patronisation the following train services will be fully cancelled until further advice."

According to NFR, a total of 31 trains have been cancelled with effect from May 12. Some trains are cancelled from May 13, 14 and 15.

Here's the list of trains cancelled

05467/ 48- Siliguri- Bamanhat inter city special (cancelled from May 12)

05811/ 12- Dhubri- Guwahati express special (cancelled from May 12)

05767/ 68- Siliguri- Alipurduar Junction inter city special (cancelled from May 12)

05719/ 20= Katihar- Siliguri Junction inter city special (cancelled from May 12)

05749/ 50/ 51/ 52- New Jalpaiguri- Haldibari passenger special (cancelled from May 12)

05815/ 16- Guwahati- Dekargaon inter city special (cancelled from May 12)

07541/ 42- Siliguri- Dhubri inter city special (cancelled from May 12)

07525/ 26- Siliguri- New Bongaigaon DEMU special (cancelled from May 12)

05959/ 60/ 61- Dibrugarh town- Howrah junction express special (cancelled from May 14)

03033/ 34- Howrah- Katihar Express Special (cancelled between May 13- 18)

03141/ 42- Sealdah- New Alipurduar Express Special (cancelled between May 13- 18)

03163/ 64- Sealdah- Saharsa Junction Express Special (cancelled between May 14- 18)

03145/ 46- Kolkata- Radhikapur Express Special (cancelled between May 14- 18)

03063- Howrah- Balurghat Express Special (cancelled between May 13- 21)

Indian Railways had earlier discontinued services of several express, passenger trains due to lockdown in several states and poor patronisation. The Railways on Monday cancelled trains including Duronto, Rajdhani, Shatabdi. The national transporter in a statement said that services of several special trains have been cancelled till further orders as Covid cases continue to rise in the country.

