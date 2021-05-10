Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Indian Railways cancels several trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto - Full list

Amid the Covid-19 second wave, the Indian Railways on Monday cancelled trains including Duronto, Rajdhani, Shatabdi. The national transporter in a statement said that services of several special trains have been cancelled till further orders as Covid cases continue to rise in the country.

Indian Railways had earlier discontinued services of several express, passenger trains due to lockdown in several states and poor occupancy.

Here's the list of trains cancelled till further orders-

02006- Kalka- New Delhi Shatabdi Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

02014- Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

02055- New Delhi- Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

02058- Una Himachal to New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special (cancelled from May 10)

02264- Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

02266- Jammu Tawi to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

02401- Kota-Dehradun Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

04042- Dehradun- Delhi Festival Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

04516- Shimla- Kalka Festival Special Train (cancelled from May 10)

04533- Delhi- Daulatpur Chowk Himachal Express Special (cancelled from May 10)

04605- Yoganagari Rishikesh- Jammu Tawai Express Special (cancelled from May 10)

04609- Rishikesh- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkund Special (cancelled from May 10)

02263- Pune- Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Special Train (cancelled from May 11)

02434- Hazrat Nizamuddin- Chennai Central Rajdhani Special (cancelled from May 12)

04022- Jaipur- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Sainik Special Express (cancelled from May 12)

02441- Bilaspur- New Delhi Rajdhani Special (cancelled from May 13)

02433- Chennai Central- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special (cancelled from May 14).

The Railways cancelled 40 trains in April due to low passenger load. The train services come under the administration of Western and North Western Railway.

