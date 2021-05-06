Indian Railways cancels 16 special trains from May 7, check full list

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Check full list of cancelled trains

Due to the low occupancy amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Indian Railways has announced to cancel the operations of 16 special trains operating on the routes under the Eastern Railway. The trains were cancelled in the routes between Howrah, Kolkata, Dhanbad, others.

According to the Eastern Railway statement, the following special train services are cancelled starting from May 7.

Here are the list of cancelled trains-

02019 Howrah – Ranchi Special train

02020 Ranchi-Howrah Special train

02339 Howrah – Dhanbad Special train

02340 Dhanbad-­ Howrah Special train

03027 Howrah-Azimganj Special train

03028 Azimganj – Howrah Special train

03047 Howrah-Rampurhat Special train

03048 Rampurhat-Howrah Special train

03117 Kolkata-Lalgola

03118 Lalgola- Kolkata

03187 Sealdah­ Rampurhat

03188 Rampurhat-Sealdah

03401 Bhagalpur-­Danapur

03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur

03502 Asansol-Haldia

03501 Haldia-Asansol.

The Indian Railways cancelled 40 trains in April due to low passenger load. The train services come under the administration of Western and North Western Railway.

