Indian Railways cancels 16 special trains from May 7, check full list

Due to the low occupancy amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Indian Railways has announced to cancel the operations of 16 special trains operating on the routes under the Eastern Railway. The trains were cancelled in the routes between Howrah, Kolkata, Dhanbad, others.
According to the Eastern Railway statement, the following special train services are cancelled starting from May 7.
Here are the list of cancelled trains-
02019 Howrah – Ranchi Special train
02020 Ranchi-Howrah Special train
02339 Howrah – Dhanbad Special train
02340 Dhanbad- Howrah Special train
03027 Howrah-Azimganj Special train
03028 Azimganj – Howrah Special train
03047 Howrah-Rampurhat Special train
03048 Rampurhat-Howrah Special train
03117 Kolkata-Lalgola
03118 Lalgola- Kolkata
03187 Sealdah Rampurhat
03188 Rampurhat-Sealdah
03401 Bhagalpur-Danapur
03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur
03502 Asansol-Haldia
03501 Haldia-Asansol.
The Indian Railways cancelled 40 trains in April due to low passenger load. The train services come under the administration of Western and North Western Railway.