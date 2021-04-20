Indian Railways cancels several passenger trains - Check full list

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Check list of trains cancelled

In a bid to deal with overcrowding amid spike in Covid-19 cases, Indian Railways has announced to cancel the operations of multiple trains. According to a tweet shared by the Western Railway, a few express trains will remain cancelled till further order. Passengers who have booked tickets in the cancelled trains will be fully refunded.

List of cancelled trains:

Trains cancelled on April 19

09007 Surat – Bhusaval Special 02959 Vadodara – Jamnagar Superfast Special and 02960 Jamnagar – Vadodara Superfast Special 09258 Veraval – Ahmedabad Special 09323 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Bhopal Special 09340 Bhopal – Dahod Special

Trains cancelled on April 20

09257 Ahmedabad – Veraval Special 09077 Nandurbar – Bhusaval Special and 09078 Bhusaval – Nandurbar Special 09339 Dahod – Bhopal Special 09324 Bhopal – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Special

Meanwhile, Railways has said that its operations will not be suspended as several states are imposing fersh lockdown to arrest the spread of Covid-19. The national transporter said that it will increase the frequency of passenger trains to ferry migrants who are returning to their native places.

While Delhi has been placed under lockdown till next Monday morning (April 26), 'break the chain' restrictions will remain in place in Maharashtra till April 30. The Rajasthan government has also omposed strict restrictions in the state in view of a spurt in infection.

