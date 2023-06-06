Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Significant milestone': Indigenously developed torpedo successfully engages underwater target | VIDEO

In an another milestone for the Indian Navy, an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo successfully engaged an underwater target on Tuesday.

"It is a significant milestone in Indian Navy's & DRDO's quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain," says Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy is preparing, and it frequently and about makes some of those preparations known, in light of the growing threat in the Indian Ocean region.

On one such occasion, the Indian Navy actually made available video of a torpedo that was made in the country successfully destroying an underwater object.

Indian Navy additionally added that it was a significant burden torpedo that took on the submerged objective effectively.

The point of unveiling this likewise might be to woo other countries to buy the framework as it is powerful against range of threats in the seas.

More details awaited..

Latest India News