Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor without any mistake: PM Modi to Cabinet Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

New Delhi:

As per sources, during the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed his Cabinet colleagues about the Operation Sindoor carried out against Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7). The Indian Army executed the operation flawlessly as per the planned preparations. All Cabinet ministers expressed their confidence in PM Modi's leadership and said that the entire nation stands with him.

The Indian Armed Forces today provided detailed insights into Operation Sindoor, a precision strike operation launched to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22.

India's Ministry of Defence said the action was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Indian military carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to "deter and to pre-empt" any further terrorist strikes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, hours after India retaliated the Pahalgam attack. Addressing a packed press conference here, Misri said it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 attack be brought to justice as there was "no demonstrable" step from Islamabad to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control.

"Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending," he said at the briefing, which was also addressed by Col. Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The foreign secretary's comments came hours after India struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir with missiles and drones under an operation christened 'Operation Sindoor'. Misri said there was a compulsion both to "deter and to pre-empt".