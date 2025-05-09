India shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Bhatinda Pakistan escalated tensions by launching drone and missile attacks on several Indian cities. In retaliation, India shot down a Pakistani drone in Bhatinda.

New Delhi:

Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified following Pakistan's drone and missile strikes on several Indian cities. The Indian Armed Forces responded with a strong retaliation, and recent reports indicate that India successfully shot down a Pakistani drone in Bhatinda. This development comes after Indian security forces apprehended a Pakistani pilot in the Lathi area of Rajasthan, after his JF-17 fighter jet was downed near the border, as confirmed by India TV sources.

Earlier today, Pakistan attempted to launch attacks on various Indian military bases in the northern and western regions, targeting locations such as Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Jalandhar. However, India's integrated air defense grid effectively intercepted the incoming missiles and drones.

On Thursday, Indian defense officials reported that a JF-17 fighter jet from Pakistan crossed into Indian airspace. Indian air defense systems successfully intercepted and shot it down. This incident has occurred during a period of increased tensions along the border, following several drone incursions and missile launches from Pakistan in recent days.

The downing of both the drone and the JF-17 represents a significant escalation, leaving both nations on high alert amidst the ongoing border standoff. Further details regarding the captured pilot’s identity and the downed drone have yet to be released.

