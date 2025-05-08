India destroys air defence systems in Pakistan's Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad as tensions escalate Earlier, Pakistan attempted to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, military official. The officials added that Pakistani drones were effectively engaged by the Indian armed forces and the attempts were thwarted.

New Delhi:

India on Thursday destroyed air defence systems in Pakistan's Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad as tensions escalate between both nations. Earlier, Pakistan made attempts to launch attacks at multiple locations inside India, which were foiled by India's air defence systems. Pakistan attempted to hit various locations along India's western borders with drones and missiles on Thursday night but it could not succeed, military officials said.

Pakistan attempted to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, they said. The officials said Pakistani drones were effectively engaged by the Indian armed forces and the attempts were thwarted.

Pakistan's attempts foiled: MoD

Earlier in the day, the defence ministry said the Pakistani military attempted last night (Wednesday) to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

The Indian armed forces targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan and "neutralised" an air defence system in Lahore, it said.

The Pakistani attempt came after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

"On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles," the ministry said.

"These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) grid and air defence systems," it said in a statement. "The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," it added.