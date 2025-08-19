India and China agree on resuming direct flights, easing visa rules amid border dialogue During the meeting, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, India and China on Tuesday signalled a reset in their strained relationship by agreeing to revive dialogue mechanisms, restart direct flight services and promote trade and investment ties. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both countries committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas through "friendly consultations" while addressing each other's concerns. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions, as per a press release by the MEA. The developments came as New Delhi hosted the 24th round of Special Representatives' talks on the boundary issue, co-chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

More details to be added.