PM Modi to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today after talks with Jaishankar: What will be the agenda? The talks are taking place just days before Modi’s planned visit to China for the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping. If confirmed, it would mark Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday evening in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed. This is Wang's first visit to India in three years and comes amid renewed efforts by both nations to normalise strained relations.

The meeting follows discussions on Monday between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Wang, where Jaishankar said both sides want to move forward after a “difficult period” in bilateral ties. “Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict,” Jaishankar remarked in New Delhi.

PM Modi's meeting with Chinese foreign minister: What's on the agenda

The meeting will take place at 5.30 pm at the Prime Minister's residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

In a statement, China’s Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying that with “unilateral bullying” on the rise globally, Beijing and New Delhi should work together to promote multipolarity. He added that the two countries should view each other as “partners and opportunities, not as opponents or threats.”

The talks are taking place just days before Modi’s planned visit to China for the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping. If confirmed, it would mark Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.

Relations between the two Asian powers deteriorated after the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, but recent gestures suggest a thaw. Beijing has eased restrictions on urea exports, New Delhi has reinstated tourist visas for Chinese nationals, and Indian firms are exploring technology partnerships with Chinese companies, according to Bloomberg.

Wang’s visit also comes against the backdrop of mounting strains in India-US ties, after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent and imposed an additional 25 per cent penalty on purchases of Russian oil.

China agrees to address India's concerns

China promises to address three key concerns of India. FM Wang Yi assured EAM that China is addressing India’s needs of fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines, sources said.

China possesses the world’s largest reserves of rare earth minerals and accounts for nearly 60 to 70 per cent of global production. These 17 metallic elements are critical for high-tech industries, including electronics, renewable energy, defence systems, and electric vehicles. China not only mines rare earths but also controls much of the refining and processing capacity, which gives it significant leverage in global supply chains.

India, though it has reserves, depends heavily on imports from China for high-purity rare earths and specialised products, making Beijing’s assurances on supply particularly important for sectors like electronics manufacturing, green energy, and infrastructure development.