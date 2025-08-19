Ajit Doval meets Wang Yi, says borders have been quiet as India-China ties saw an 'upward trend' Ajit Doval said during his initial remarks in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting for the SCO Summit soon.

New Delhi:

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that India and China have benefited from the peace at the border since the ending of a military standoff last October and made progress in various areas. He said this as he held talks on the boundary issue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Notably, Ajit Doval and Wang met in New Delhi for the 24th round of talks under the Special Representatives mechanism – the highest body for dealing with the long-standing border dispute between the two sides.

Doval says there is an "upward trend" in India-China relations

Highlighting that there has been an "upward trend" in India-China relations in the past nine months, Doval said the borders of both countries have been quiet, there has been peace and tranquillity, and our bilateral engagements have been more substantial.

Ajit Doval said during his initial remarks in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting for the SCO Summit shortly.

Doval says PM Modi to visit China for SCO summit

"Our Prime Minister will be visiting for the SCO summit shortly. Therefore, I think that this as high-level talks assume a very special importance," Doval said.

Highlighting that 2025 marks the 75th year of diplomatic relations, the NSA said that it is time to celebrate.

In his remarks he appreciated the last round of meetings held in Beijing and said, "I'm very happy that since then, in the last 9 months, there has been an upwards trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial." He thanked the Indian and Chinese leadership, whose meeting in Kazan last year has helped the countries to profit.

He said the new environment that has been created has helped us in moving ahead in the various areas that we were working on.

Doval expressed optimism towards the 24th special representative-level talks taking place in New Delhi being equally successful.

"We find that with this new energy and the new momentum, with your personal efforts and with the maturity and the sense of responsibility for our diplomatic team and our missions in the countries, our ambassadors here, and also our armies on the borders, we have been able to make it this time," Doval said in his concluding remarks.

