Independence Day 2025: PM Modi interacts with children at Red Fort | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met and interacted with the children and the spectators who were present at the Red Fort in New Delhi to witness the Independence Day celebrations. This is not the first time the Prime Minister has met children present at the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Independence Day. This was his 12th consecutive Independence Day address. Besides, this was also his longest-ever address as he spoke for nearly 103 minutes.

PM Modi speaks on Op Sindoor, warns Pak

During his address to the nation, PM Modi lauded the Indian military for Operation Sindoor's success and also issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying New Delhi will no longer tolerate the nuclear blackmail of Islamabad. He also defended his government's decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in 'abeyance', as he stressed that blood and water cannot flow together.

'Modi stands like a wall'

He also said that he "stands like a wall" for the farmers and his government will do everything possible to protect their interests. His remarks are significant as they come at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products, citing New Delhi's decision to buy crude oil from Russia.

PM Modi lauds Maha Kumbh's success

In his 103-minute address, PM Modi also lauded the success of Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, calling it a testimony to the strength of India. "At Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, we saw how the vibrancy of India is lived. Crores of people at one place, one thought, one life, one effort... it is a great wonder for the world," he said.

PM Modi announces next-gen GST reforms

The Prime Minister also announced next-generation reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he said will provide 'substantial' tax relief to the countrymen, especially the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017.