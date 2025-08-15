'We want to promote sports in far flung areas': PM Modi highlights change in mindset among parents in India PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort for the 12th time today on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. During his 103-minute speech, Modi hailed the change in mindset among parents in India when it comes to encouraging their children to excel in sports.

New Delhi:

PM Modi addressed the nation today on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. He did so from the Red Fort in New Delhi for the 12th time. During his speech, which lasted 103 minutes, Modi also stressed the importance of promoting to every nook and corner of the country, and stated that the recently passed National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025 will play an important role in doing it. For the unversed, NSP 2025 is a landmark initiative aimed at reshaping the country's sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.

Sports play an important role in development, says Modi

Modi also lauded the change in parents' mindset over the last few years when it comes to sports. He reckoned that sports also play an important role in the development of the nation. "Sports also hold importance for development, and I am glad that today, if children take an interest in sports, parents are filled with pride. I consider this a very auspicious sign for the future of the country.

"To promote sports, we have introduced the Khelo India policy in the country after many decades. So that efforts can be made for the all-round development of the sports world. From school to the Olympics, we want to develop a complete ecosystem. We want to promote sports in far-flung areas; national sports policy will help in this matter," Modi said.

Coming back to the National Sports Policy, it supersedes the existing 2001 policy, which lays out a visionary and strategic roadmap to establish India as a global powerhouse in sports and, at the same time, become a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games.

India to submit official bid to host 2030 CWG

Notably, India are also officially submitting a bid soon for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also approved the country's 2030 CWG bid on Wednesday (August 13) during its Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi. With Canada pulling out of the race to host the Games, India's chances of getting the hosting rights have brightened.

