No public celebrations of Holi in Haryana amid covid cases surge

In the light of the COVID-19 situation, public celebration of Holi will not be allowed in Haryana, state Home Minister Anil Vij informed on Wednesday.

Restrictions on public celebrations on the occasion of Holi have also been placed in Maharashtra and Delhi, in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, Haryana reported three more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,104, while 895 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,81,588, a health department bulletin said. A fatality each was reported from Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts.

Of the fresh cases, 188 cases were reported from Gurgaon, 139 from Karnal, 118 from Ambala and 89 from Panchkula. At present, there are 6,149 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 96.71 per cent, the bulletin added.

