COVID surge: Public gatherings including Holi, Navratri celebrations banned in Delhi

No public gatherings will be allowed in the national capital including Holi, Navratri festivities, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi.

According to a notification issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, all district magistrates and concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order.

"Amid rising COVID-19 cases in NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri, and gatherings in general, shall not be allowed. All DMs and concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order," it read.

The authority has also ordered random testing of passengers coming from states where Covid cases are on the rise. "Random testing (RAT/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where COVID19 cases are increasing, to be done at all airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and other alighting points (for private buses)," it said.

Delhi recorded as many as 1,101 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.49 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,967. Four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

