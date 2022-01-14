Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haridwar hate speech case: Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi arrested by Uttarakhand Police

Former chairman of Shia Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday in connection with a hate speech case, news agency ANI reported.

According to Swatantra Kumar, SP City Haridwar, he was arrested from Haridwar and later sent to judicial remand for 14 days by a local court.

Tyagi is accused of making hate speech and inciting violence against a community at the three-day-long conclave organised in Haridwar in December last year. The conclave was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada from December 17 to 19, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

Multiple clips from the event later were widely circulated on social media platforms, inviting sharp criticism from several leaders.

Tyagi is the first accused to be arrested in the hate speech case.

Earlier in December, the police had registered a case against Tyagi and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) in Haridwar.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police have issued notices to Yati Narsinghanand and another accused Sadhvi Annapurna.

