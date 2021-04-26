Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gujarat BJP chief's website 'hacked'

Gujarat BJP chief and Navsari MP CR Paatil's office on Monday claimed that his website has been hacked apparently by a Pakistani hacker. The hacker, who identified himself as Mohammad Bilal from Pakistan, uploaded some objectionable content on the homepage of Paatil's website, a statement said, adding that no police complaint has been filed yet.

The objectionable content has been removed, it said.

