Gujarat BJP chief's website 'hacked'

Monday, April 26, 2021
     
Gujarat BJP chief and Navsari MP CR Paatil's office on Monday claimed that his website has been hacked apparently by a Pakistani hacker.

Surat Published on: April 26, 2021 18:28 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI

Gujarat BJP chief and Navsari MP CR Paatil's office on Monday claimed that his website has been hacked apparently by a Pakistani hacker. The hacker, who identified himself as Mohammad Bilal from Pakistan, uploaded some objectionable content on the homepage of Paatil's website, a statement said, adding that no police complaint has been filed yet.

The objectionable content has been removed, it said.

