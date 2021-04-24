Saturday, April 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests COVID positive

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests COVID positive

Patel, 64, who also holds the health portfolio, was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre here after testing positive.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Ahmedabad Published on: April 24, 2021 18:34 IST
Ahmedabad, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, coronavirus pandemic, covid-19, Nitin Patel tested covid p
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for COVID.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister (Dy CM) Nitin Patel on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Patel, 64, who also holds the health portfolio, was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre after testing positive.

"I had my RT-PCR test done after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, the result of which is positive. On the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to UN Mehta Hospital," he tweeted.

"I urge all of you who recently came in contact with me to take care of their health," Patel added.

Earlier in the day, he participated in a programme in Gandhinagar which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He was also with Shah and Rupani on Friday.

Patel had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine around a month ago.

Also Read: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel opens-up on the vaccination program beginning from Jan 16

Also Read: CM Rupani tested positive for COVID: Dy CM Nitin Patel

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X