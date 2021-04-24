Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests COVID positive

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for COVID.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister (Dy CM) Nitin Patel on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Patel, 64, who also holds the health portfolio, was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre after testing positive.

"I had my RT-PCR test done after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, the result of which is positive. On the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to UN Mehta Hospital," he tweeted.

"I urge all of you who recently came in contact with me to take care of their health," Patel added.

Earlier in the day, he participated in a programme in Gandhinagar which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He was also with Shah and Rupani on Friday.

Patel had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine around a month ago.

