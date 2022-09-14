Follow us on Image Source : PTI Split in Goa Congress? 8 MLAs to join BJP, claims Sadanand Tanavade

Highlights 8 Goa Congress MLAs are likely to join BJP.

The claim was made by Goa BJP Chief Sadanand Tanavade.

10 Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP in 2019.

Goa news: Goa Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Wednesday claimed that 8 Congress MLAs will soon join the party. In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. If eight MLAs break away as a group (two-thirds of the party strength), they can avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Those who may join BJP include Congress leaders Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira, and Rudolf Fernandes.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP. Two months ago, Micheal Lobo was removed by Congress as Goa Leader of Opposition for allegedly conspiring with the BJP to engineer defection in the party. However, he had denied any "hobnobbing" with the ruling BJP and asserted that he is still with the grand old party.

Claims and counterclaims of a spilt in the Goa Congress, have been doing rounds for some time now. Congress had earlier claimed that the BJP trying for a 2/3rd split and offered huge amounts of money to party legislators.

Earlier, Congress MLA Sankalp Amonkar said, "It's a murder of democracy. BJP govt wants to finish opposition. They wanted 2/3 of our MLAs to merge with them but our MLAs didn't let it happen. We have a meeting now to choose a new CLP leader. As of now, all 11 MLAs are in Congress."

Just as Micheal Lobo was removed from the Congress party some months back, Congress MLA and wife of Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo was seen leaving the residence of CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant.

