Thursday, December 15, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Ghaziabad: Three dead while making 'reels' on railway track

Ghaziabad: Three dead while making 'reels' on railway track

Ghaziabad news: The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts for their identification were on. According to the police, the accident took place between Kallu Garhi gate and Dasna station at around 9:00 pm on Wednesday night.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Ghaziabad Published on: December 15, 2022 13:41 IST
Ghaziabad news, Three dead in ghaziabad, mobile reels, death on railway track, ghaziabad railway tra
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Ghaziabad: 3 dead while making 'reels' on railway track.

Ghaziabad news: Three youths, including two men and a woman died after getting hit by a speeding Padmavat Express train in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Preliminary investigation revealed that the three had gone to the railway track near Kallu Garhi railway gate of the Masuri police station area to make reels on Wednesday (December 14).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts for their identification were on. According to the police, the accident took place between Kallu Garhi gate and Dasna station at around 9:00 pm on Wednesday night. The loco pilot of the train, running on its route from Ghaziabad to Moradabad said that the three had the flashlights of their mobiles switched on, which gave him the impression that they were shooting a video.

He added that he pressed the horn several times but the trio did not move away. Police said that the display screen of one of the deceased's mobile broke, but was working. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Shakeel s/o Bashir, a resident of Khacha road in Masuri who was a taxi driver.

The identity of the other two victims has not been ascertained as of yet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural Zone Dr Iraj Raja said that they were apprised of the incident by the station master.

(With IANS inputs) 

Related Stories
Lucknow wall collapse, dilkusha wall collapse, Lucknow wall collapse amid heavy rainfall, Lucknow ne

Lucknow: 9 killed, 2 injured after wall collapses amid heavy rainfall in Dilkusha area

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Two students dead after picnic bus overturns in Raigad, 2 seriously injured

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: 5 dead, 49 injured after cylinder bursts in Jodhpur wedding; CM condoles

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News