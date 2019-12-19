19 flights cancelled, 16 delayed due to anti-CAA protests in Delhi

At least nineteen IndiGo flights were cancelled and 16 delayed due to protests against Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi. According to a Delhi airport official, the delays and cancellations have been caused due to flight crew members being struck in anti-CAA protests.

Meanwhile, Vistara, Air India and IndiGo have announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests in various parts of Delhi, would be adjusted in subsequent flights.

"Till now, 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights as the crew members were stuck in traffic jam and because of other issues," the official said.

