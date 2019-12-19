Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert! Emergency helpline numbers you can reach out to if stuck in heavy traffic jam

Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert! Emergency helpline numbers you can reach out to if stuck in heavy traffic jam

Delhi-NCR Traffic Updates: The Delhi Traffic Police have issued alerts to commuters regarding the massive traffic jam in several parts of the national capital. In its advisory, the Delhi traffic police have mentioned routes that commuters need to avoid along with other important information amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2019 14:13 IST
Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert! Emergency helpline numbers you can

Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert! Emergency helpline numbers you can reach out to if stuck in heavy traffic jam

Delhi-NCR Traffic Updates: The Delhi Traffic Police have issued alerts to commuters regarding the massive traffic jam in several parts of the national capital. In its advisory, the Delhi traffic police have mentioned routes that commuters need to avoid along with other important information amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Delhi Gate to GPO due to Swabhiman Rally, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic is also affected on the Subhash Marg, Peeli Kothi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Red Fort and Old Delhi Railway Station.

After Delhi Traffic Police, Noida Traffic Police also issued an advisory on Tuesday informing commuters about traffic snarls.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Traffic Police has also alerted commuters about heavy traffic jam in several parts of NCR.

Commuters get stuck in the massive traffic jam in Delhi NCR region as the Delhi police barricaded roads and imposed traffic restrictions to clamp down on planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Commuters can reach out to the respective traffic police on their Helpline number in case of any emergency.

Delhi Traffic Police Help Number:

24x7 Control Room : +91-11-25844444,1095

In case of emergency #Dial112 
Women’s Helpline: 1091
North East’s Helpline: 1093
Foreigner’s Helpline: 8750871111
Senior Citizen’s Helpline: 1291

Gurugram Traffic Police Help Number:

Traffic Control Room: 1095, 0124-2386000
Police Assistance: 100
Women Helpline: 1091
Police Control Room: 0124-2316100

Noida Traffic Police Help Number:

9971009001, 7065100100
SSP Office, Noida Sector 14, Noida - 201301, 
Near Sector 12A (Map)Traffic Police Station

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route choked with traffic as vehicles lined up for as long as 10 kms on the expressway connecting the two cities.

Despite prohibitory orders issued by the Delhi Police, protestors have gathered at Red Fort and Mandi House. Police have already detained scores of protesters at the Red Fort and taken away in buses.

None of these protests has got permission from the Delhi Police to hold marches, police said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed entry and exit gates of 17 stations.

ALSO READ: Internet, SMS, mobile services shut in many parts of Delhi: What we know so far

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Update: Janpath, Barakhambha Metro stations shut; long snarls on roads

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News