Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert! Emergency helpline numbers you can reach out to if stuck in heavy traffic jam

Delhi-NCR Traffic Updates: The Delhi Traffic Police have issued alerts to commuters regarding the massive traffic jam in several parts of the national capital. In its advisory, the Delhi traffic police have mentioned routes that commuters need to avoid along with other important information amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Delhi Gate to GPO due to Swabhiman Rally, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic Alert



Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Delhi Gate to GPO due to Swabhiman Rally. Traffic is effected on Subhash Marg, Peeli Kothi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Red Fort, Old delhi railway station. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 19, 2019

Traffic is also affected on the Subhash Marg, Peeli Kothi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Red Fort and Old Delhi Railway Station.

After Delhi Traffic Police, Noida Traffic Police also issued an advisory on Tuesday informing commuters about traffic snarls.

दिल्ली चिल्ला बॉर्डर पर दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा चेकिंग के कारण नोएडा में यातायात का दबाव बढ़ जाने से यातायात धीमी गति से चल रहा है — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Gurugram Traffic Police has also alerted commuters about heavy traffic jam in several parts of NCR.

Traffic Alert :-

Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near khandsa chowk due to heavy vehicle pressure towards Delhi. @TrafficGGM is on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/KU28JqoA2K — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 19, 2019

Commuters get stuck in the massive traffic jam in Delhi NCR region as the Delhi police barricaded roads and imposed traffic restrictions to clamp down on planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Commuters can reach out to the respective traffic police on their Helpline number in case of any emergency.

Delhi Traffic Police Help Number:

24x7 Control Room : +91-11-25844444,1095

Gurugram Traffic Police Help Number:

In case of emergency #Dial112Women’s Helpline: 1091North East’s Helpline: 1093Foreigner’s Helpline: 8750871111Senior Citizen’s Helpline: 1291

Traffic Control Room: 1095, 0124-2386000

Police Assistance: 100

Women Helpline: 1091

Police Control Room: 0124-2316100

Noida Traffic Police Help Number:

9971009001, 7065100100

SSP Office, Noida Sector 14, Noida - 201301,

Near Sector 12A (Map)Traffic Police Station

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route choked with traffic as vehicles lined up for as long as 10 kms on the expressway connecting the two cities.

Despite prohibitory orders issued by the Delhi Police, protestors have gathered at Red Fort and Mandi House. Police have already detained scores of protesters at the Red Fort and taken away in buses.

None of these protests has got permission from the Delhi Police to hold marches, police said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed entry and exit gates of 17 stations.

ALSO READ: Internet, SMS, mobile services shut in many parts of Delhi: What we know so far

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Update: Janpath, Barakhambha Metro stations shut; long snarls on roads