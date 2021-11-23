Farms laws repeal, cryptocurrency among 26 bills listed for Winter Session

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The government has listed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the legislative business to be taken up in Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament, scheduled to commence from November 29.

In total, 26 bills have been listed for the winter session, including those on cryptocurrency.

The government Tuesday listed a new bill for the upcoming session that seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in the country while allowing an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

These also include a bill to repeal the three farm laws, a proposal for which is to be discussed by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The winter session of the Parliament will conclude on December 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

