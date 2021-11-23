'Only Mamata Banerjee has potential to defeat BJP,' says new TMC entrant Ashok Tanwar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Only Mamata Banerjee has the potential to defeat BJP,' says new TMC entrant Ashok Tanwar

Former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Tuesday joined Trinamool Congress in the presence of party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi.

Tanwar was a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. In February this year, Tanwar launched a new political party 'Apna Bharat Morcha'. Earlier in October 2019, he resigned from the primary membership of the Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls.

He later extended his support to Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and campaigned against Congress in elections. The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, who is slated to be in the national capital till November 25.

Exhuberating confidence on the Bengal CM, Tanwar after joining TMC said that only Mamata Banerjee has the potential to defeat BJP. "Today there is only one leader that can defeat BJP. Mamata Banerjee defeated them in Bengal. Like farmers made this govt bow down to their demands, I think the opposition also needs to come together and defeat BJP in 2024."

After inducting Tanwar into her party, Mamata Banerjee said she wants to visit Haryana while adding that defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is her top priority of her party. Banerjee said, "I want to go to Haryana. There is no difference between Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. I will go there as soon as Ashok Tanwar (who joined TMC today) invites me. The country will not prosper unless the states develop. Defeating BJP is our top priority... Jai Hindustan, Jai Haryana, Jai Bangla, Jai Goa. Ram Ram!"

