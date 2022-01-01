Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Explosion at Tamil Nadu fireworks unit kills 4

Highlights An explosion took place at a fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu's village.

The mishap occurred at a very interior area, Mettupatti Kammakarai.

Three workers died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital.

An explosion at a fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu killed four workers, injuring eight others. The explosion took place on Saturday in a village in the state. As per reports, the accident occurred soon after workers reported for work at the firecrackers manufacturing unit and it is yet to be ascertained if the blast and resultant blaze was due to inappropriate handling of chemical compounds or not.

The mishap occurred at a very interior area, Mettupatti Kammakarai, falling under Nagalapuram village of Virudhunagar District, the police official said. Three workers died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital.

Quoting a complaint from a village official and preliminary probe, police said according to a version, an explosion occurred as soon as the door of a chemical storage facility was opened. However, there is also a claim that it could be only due to improper mixing of explosives.

As all the four men who were assigned to work at the specific workplace, a small building that witnessed the explosion were dead, enquiries with those injured and completion of the probe would help piece together the sequence of events and establish the cause, a local police official, who is part of the investigation team, told PTI.

Following the explosion, the building collapsed and eight others who were nearby and tasked to carry out specific manufacturing processes were injured.

A case has been registered and a probe is on.

Virudhunagar District in Tamil Nadu, including Sivakasi and its nearby villages, is home to a large number of fireworks manufacturing units. Several mishaps have been reported in previous years, including an accident at Achankulam village in 2020 when over 16 people were killed.

(With PTI Inputs)

