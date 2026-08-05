Errors found again in Odisha's Class 1 textbook, lyrics of 'Vande Utkala Janani' printed incorrectly

Bhubaneswar:

The issue of errors in new school textbooks in Odisha shows no signs of abating. Now, several serious errors have come to light in another new Class 1 textbook. This error was found in the book titled 'Jhoolna-1'. The emergence of these new errors has sparked concern among teachers and parents. Proper language instruction is crucial for children in early grades and such errors in textbooks can confuse them.

Major error found in 'Vande Utkala Janani' lyrics

The most significant error appears in Odisha's state anthem, 'Vande Utkala Janani'. In the book, the line "Ghan Ghan Banabhumi" has been printed as "Ghan Banabhumi"—meaning a key word from the anthem has been omitted entirely.

Additionally, a serious error was found in the National Anthem. The word "Utkala" has been misspelled; it appears as "Utalal" instead of "Utkala". Questions are being raised as to how such a major error made its way into the book.

Many schools in Odisha have not yet received printed copies of book

This controversy has arisen at a time when many schools in the state have not yet received the printed copies of the book. Currently, schools have been provided with a PDF version, which they have shared digitally with parents.

Questions are now being raised not only about the printed book but also about the quality of the digital copy. The presence of such serious errors in the PDF clearly indicates that the book was released without proper scrutiny.

Teachers, parents, and education stakeholders are demanding that the government immediately review the book, rectify all errors, and ensure that completely error-free printed copies reach schools as soon as possible.

Over 1,600 errors were found in the new books

This is not the first such incident. This is not the first time that a large number of errors have come to light in the new textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 issued by the Odisha government. According to reports, over 1,600 errors were found in the new books. Opposition parties, education experts, and parents had previously raised questions about the government's functioning regarding this issue. Now, the errors that have surfaced again in the new Class 1 textbook have once more raised serious questions about the quality of the textbooks and the vetting process.

Report: Shubham Kumar

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