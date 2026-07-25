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  3. Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister amid massive protests over NEET paper leak

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister amid massive protests over NEET paper leak

Written By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: ,Updated:

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid massive protests by CJP at Delhi's at Jantar Mantar

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Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid massive protests by CJP at Delhi's at Jantar Mantar 

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Dharmendra Pradhan CJP Protest
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