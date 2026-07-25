Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid massive protests by CJP at Delhi's at Jantar Mantar
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister amid massive protests over NEET paper leak
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid massive protests by CJP at Delhi's at Jantar Mantar
New Delhi:
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