Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde likely to replace Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister: Sources

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde could likely replace Dharmendra Pradhan as the next Union Education Minister, said sources on Saturday. The 39-year-old, the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is a Lok Sabha member from the Kalyan constituency in Maharashtra.

According to sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde have left for Delhi where they will hold discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Shrikant Shinde's induction into the Union Cabinet.

Shrikant Shinde's prominence has increased a lot and as per reports, he played a key role in 'Operation Tiger' under which six of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha members quit the party and joined the Shinde faction, increasing its strength in the Lower House to 13.

Coming to Pradhan, he resigned as Education Minister earlier in the day amid huge protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over irregularities in NEET (UG) examination. In his resignation letter that he shared on X (previously Twitter), Pradhan said he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded over the past few days and, he has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Although Pradhan defended the Centre over its action in the NEET paper leak and said the government had acted promptly. He further said he wanted an education system in India that lays a strong foundation for the country.

"During this period, our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly... From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy," Pradhan said.

The CJP, which led the students' protests and was constantly criticising the Centre over NEET paper leak, has welcomed Pradhan's resignation and called it a win to India's democratic and the constitutional values.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was also seen celebrating with his supporters over Pradhan's resignation and said the development is a proof that if people do not bow down, then anyone's resignation can be taken.

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