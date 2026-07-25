'Don't make me hero. This is our first step...', CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi:

As Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned today, July 25, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "Don't make me hero, this is our first step towards victory." The CJP founder has called for a nationwide candlelight march and silent vigil at 6 PM today.

Meanwhile, CJP's Saurav Das said, "this is a win to India's democratic and constitutional values."

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid massive protests

Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned as education minister amid massive protests over NEET paper leak.Taking to X, he said, "To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister.”

In his resignation letter, Dharmendra Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Pradhan says Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in NEET exam

Recalling the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan stated that the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination. "However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

The Sambalpur MP emphasised that the government's priority was to ensure that the interests of over two million students were protected during the re-examination process.

"During this period, our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly... From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy," Pradhan said.

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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister amid massive protests over NEET paper leak