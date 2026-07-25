Fresh violence erupts at protest site, Delhi Police fires tear gas shells

New Delhi:

Delhi Police, RAF has fired tear gas shells to control protesters at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. Meanwhile, there is a huge celebration at Jantar Mantar now as Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.

Earlier in the day, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said the group wants a clear "yes or no" from the Central government on whether it will seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ahead of a scheduled meeting with the government later in the day.

Speaking to ANI amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the meeting was expected to take place between 3.30 pm and 4 pm, though the venue had not been finalised.

"They had given us the time for 3.30-4 pm today. The location has not been finalised yet. Discussions are very clear. We should get written confirmation for the two demands on which there has been in-principle agreement. So that they can be closed. We need clarity over Dharmendra Pradhan - whether they will seek his resignation or not. We want an answer in Yes or No because there is not much scope for deliberation over this," Ranka said.

Delhi Police on CJP protests

Delhi Police has identified some social media accounts operating from Pakistan which are spreading fake contents on NEET paper leak protests. In a press briefing, DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said, "Over 400 such social media accounts have been identified so far and blocked for spreading AI-generated content, deepfake videos, edited photos and other false content related to the protests." These social media handles were found active during Operation Sindoor.

The Delhi Police has also constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate paper leaks in a bid to investigate alleged irregularities in the conduct of public exams. The STF has been formed within the Crime Branch. This team will be led by a DCP-level officer and supervised by the Special CP, Crime, said DCP Central.

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Pak-based handles active during Op Sindoor are spreading fake contents, Delhi Police on CJP protests