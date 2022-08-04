Thursday, August 04, 2022
     
Delhi weather update: Moderate rain, thundershowers likely today

Delhi weather update: "There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2022 12:02 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Cloudy sky in the national capital.

Highlights

  • The national capital witnessed a partly cloudy morning on Thursday
  • IMD has forecast moderate rains during the day in the national capital
  • The weather office said that the city received 7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday

Delhi weather update: The national capital witnessed a partly cloudy morning on Thursday (August 4) with the minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rains during the day.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

The weather office said that the city received 7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday.

Overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the Monsoon season starts.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am on Thursday was 83 per cent.

(With agencies inputs) 

