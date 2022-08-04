Delhi weather update: Moderate rain, thundershowers likely today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Cloudy sky in the national capital.

Delhi weather update : The national capital witnessed a partly cloudy morning on Thursday (August 4) with the minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rains during the day.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

The weather office said that the city received 7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday.

Overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the Monsoon season starts.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am on Thursday was 83 per cent.

(With agencies inputs)

