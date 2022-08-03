Delhi weather update: Rains lash parts of NCR; downpour likely to continue for next 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rains lash Delhi-NCR

Delhi weather update: Parts of Delhi-NCR received rains on Wednesday after a brief gap. The weather department had predicted a generally cloudy sky on Wednesday and light to moderate rain in the capital over the next three days.

In its forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said the monsoon trough started moving down from the foothills of the Himalayas towards central India on Tuesday.

Delhi will get rains when the trough will pass over it, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.

The precipitation in Delhi will reduce after this spell for around a week, he said.

On Wednesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi received 286.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 209.7mm in July.

Overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

The surplus rainfall gave the capital 24 "satisfactory" air quality days in July, the second-highest since 2015 when the IMD started maintaining AQI data.

Delhi also recorded a dip in maximum temperatures in July due to surplus rainfall. The average maximum temperature stood at 35.36 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 2017.

The IMD has forecast normal to above normal monsoon in northwest India in August and September.

