Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi: Fire breaks out in four-storey building in Shalimar Bagh; 3 dead, several injured

Delhi: Fire breaks out in four-storey building in Shalimar Bagh; 3 dead, several injured

A four-storey building in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh caught fire on Saturday resulting in the death of 3 women. As per reports, several others were injured and taken to the hospital.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2019 22:08 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out in four-storey building in Shalimar
Image Source : ANI

Delhi: Fire breaks out in four-storey building in Shalimar Bagh; 3 dead, several injured 

A four-storey building in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh caught fire on Saturday resulting in the death of 3 women. As per reports, several others were injured and taken to the hospital. 

Initial reports claimed that 6 people, including 3 children were rescued from the building by the firefighters. The operation is underway and more information on the same is awaited. 

This is not the first time, in the last few days, that people have lost their lives in Delhi's fire-related accidents. Last week, a major fire in Delhi's Filmistan area killed 43 people and injured several more. 

Also Read | Delhi Fire Tragedy: Police conducts 3D laser scan in Anaj Mandi building to recreate fire scene

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News