Delhi: Fire breaks out in four-storey building in Shalimar Bagh; 3 dead, several injured

A four-storey building in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh caught fire on Saturday resulting in the death of 3 women. As per reports, several others were injured and taken to the hospital.

Initial reports claimed that 6 people, including 3 children were rescued from the building by the firefighters. The operation is underway and more information on the same is awaited.

#UPDATE Fire that broke out at a house in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi has been doused. Six people, including three children have been rescued so far. https://t.co/a0tQpWe0bO pic.twitter.com/8NZK0QqGrn — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

This is not the first time, in the last few days, that people have lost their lives in Delhi's fire-related accidents. Last week, a major fire in Delhi's Filmistan area killed 43 people and injured several more.

