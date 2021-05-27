Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Delhi records maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, a notch above the season's normal, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the humidity at 5:30 pm was 22 per cent, it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted mainly clear sky on Friday with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate' category on Thursday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7:05 pm stood at 144.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

