Delhi blast: NIA arrests another J-K resident for providing 'technical support'

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another Jammu and Kashmir resident from Srinagar in connection with the blast near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi that claimed 15 lives and injured dozens, said officials on Monday. The accused, identified as Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, worked closely suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi and had allegedly provided him 'technical' assistance.

Wani, who is a resident of Qazigund in the Anantnag district, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack, said officials, adding that he modified drones and attempted to make rockets ahead of the blast in the national capital.