Delhi blast: 9mm cartridges found near Red Fort; new CCTV shows i20 car inside Al-Falah University campus Delhi blast: A high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car in the heavily crowded Red Ford metro station area in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring several others. A DNA test confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at the Al-Falah University, was driving the exploded car.

New Delhi:

A new CCTV footage obtained from Al-Falah University has revealed that the i20 car used in the Red Fort blast remained inside the university campus until October 30. The footage was seized by officials as part of the ongoing probe into the terror attack.

Car was inside Al-Falah University campus

According to the video dated October 29, the i20 is seen entering the university premises through the main gate.

(Image Source : REPORTER )The car was seen entering the University campus.

The same vehicle — later identified as belonging to Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University — is captured leaving the campus at 2:41 pm on October 30.

(Image Source : REPORTER )The car exiting the University campus.

The Al-Falah University, which was established by the Haryana Legislative Assembly under the Haryana Private Universities Act, has come under scanner after the arrest of three doctors in connection with the Delhi blast and the "white-collar terror module". Officials are scrutinising how the university turned into a safe haven for such individuals.

Security agencies have intensified checks across educational institutions and public spaces following the Red Fort blast, which raised serious concerns about urban terrorism and extremist networks operating in sensitive areas.

The authorities are working to verify whether Al-Falah University had any linkages with individuals suspected of planning or facilitating the attack.

This incident has sparked widespread debate on security protocols in educational institutions and the urgent need for heightened vigilance to prevent future attacks.

9mm cartridges found near Red Fort

According to Delhi Police sources, three 9mm-caliber cartridges were recovered from the blast site. Of these, two are live cartridges, while one is an empty shell. These cartridges are prohibited for civilian use and are typically restricted to security forces or individuals with special authorization.

Crucially, no pistol or weapon part has been recovered from the scene. This means that while cartridges were found, the firearm associated with them remains missing.

Police sources further said that they verified the ammunition of all officers present at the scene and found no cartridges unaccounted for.

Investigators are now probing how the cartridges ended up at the site — including the possibility that they may have fallen out of the i20 car during or after the explosion.

On November 10, central agencies had busted what they described as a 'white-collar terror module' operating across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, recovering 2,900 kg of explosive material and arresting eight people, including three doctors. Hours later, the high-intensity blast ripped through the slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station in the national capital, claiming 13 lives and injuring dozens.

Also Read: Delhi blast: FIRs registered against Al-Falah University over 'false accreditation claims'

Also Read: White collar terror: New picture shows Delhi suicide bomber Umar in doctor's coat