Delhi blast: Court sends accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Monday sent Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The accused was produced before the Principal District and Sessions Judge at the Patiala House Court complex under tight security.

High security at court appearance

Media personnel were not allowed inside the court, while Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed in and around the court complex. Teams equipped with anti-riot gear were on standby to prevent any untoward incidents.

Red Fort blast claims 13 lives

The blast near the Red Fort on November 10 killed 13 people and injured several others. The explosives-laden car involved in the attack was driven by Dr. Umar Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, who had links to a "white-collar" terror module. The Hyundai i20 car that exploded was registered in Ali’s name.

Conspiracy uncovered

The NIA investigation revealed that Amir Rashid Ali had conspired the attack in coordination with suicide bomber Umar Nabi. Ali hails from Sumbora, Pampore, Jammu & Kashmir. Umar, who was an assistant professor at Al-Falah University, Faridabad, drove the explosives-laden car near the Red Fort. Another vehicle used by Umar has been seized by the NIA for further investigation. So far, 73 witnesses, including injured victims, have been interrogated by the investigation team.

Al-Falah university under scrutiny

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police issued two summons to the Chairman of Al-Falah University in connection with the Faridabad terror module case and allegations of fraud and forgery. Following concerns raised by the UGC and NAAC, two FIRs were registered against the university. Regulatory bodies identified “major irregularities” during a review of the university’s recognition claims and submitted their findings to law enforcement agencies.

The investigation into the Red Fort blast and the linked terror module is ongoing, with authorities continuing to gather evidence and question witnesses.