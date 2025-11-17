Brother of Al Falah University chairman arrested in MP fraud case from Hyderabad Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, accused of orchestrating a large-scale financial fraud in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow 25 years ago, was arrested from Hyderabad.

Mhow:

The brother of Al Falah University Chairman Javed Siddiqui, who is currently under investigation in the Delhi blast case, has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police in connection with a decades-old financial fraud in Mhow, officials said on Monday.

Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, accused of masterminding a major financial fraud in Mhow nearly 25 years ago, was taken into custody from Hyderabad on Sunday, an official confirmed.

"Hamood vanished from Mhow in 2000 after allegedly establishing a bogus private bank and luring hundreds of residents with promises of doubling their deposits. He had fled with his family soon after the scam surfaced, leaving authorities searching for him for decades. He was arrested in Hyderabad yesterday," Mhow Sub Divisional Officer of Police Lalit Singh Sikarwar told PTI.

The arrest was made after the Mhow police began re-examining the background of Javed Siddiqui and his local roots came to light, the official said.

Investigators mapping Hamood's contacts and movements

A detailed review of official records revealed that Hamood had been an absconder in the long-pending cheating case. Sources said he had been living in Hyderabad for years, working in share trading and keeping a low profile to avoid detection.

Investigators are now analysing Hamood's movements and contacts over the years to identify individuals who may have helped him remain underground.

Significantly, Delhi blast prime accused Dr Umar Un Nabi, was a student of Al Falah University, where Javed Siddiqui, Hamood's brother, serves as chairman.

According to officials, Delhi Police have issued two summons to the university chairman in connection with the ongoing probe into the Faridabad terror module and two separate cases registered against the institution for forgery and cheating.

The summons were issued after investigators concluded that Siddiqui's statement is essential to clarify several inconsistencies related to the university’s functioning and the activities of individuals linked to it.

Police sources added that the questioning of Siddiqui forms part of a broader investigation that intersects with the probe into last week’s blast near the Red Fort, which killed 13 people and injured several others.

Several suspects in the case are believed to have been associated with the university, prompting investigators to scrutinise institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals.

(With PTI inputs)

